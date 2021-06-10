Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Trading 5.1% Higher

Shares of Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.97 and last traded at $1.84. 17,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 25,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tecogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.
The stock has a market cap of $45.72 million, a PE ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.70.
Tecogen Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TGEN)
Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and maintains industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning for residential, commercial, recreational, and industrial use in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services, and Energy Production.
