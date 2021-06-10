Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Trading 5.1% Higher

Shares of Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.97 and last traded at $1.84. 17,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 25,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tecogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Tecogen alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $45.72 million, a PE ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.70.

Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 million. Tecogen had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 12.07%. Research analysts anticipate that Tecogen Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tecogen Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TGEN)

Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and maintains industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning for residential, commercial, recreational, and industrial use in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services, and Energy Production.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Tecogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.