Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $111.43 and last traded at $111.43. 225 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.03.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinaxis in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Kinaxis from $260.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kinaxis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on Kinaxis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Kinaxis from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.50.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.83.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.