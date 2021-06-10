First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) Shares Down 0.2%

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD)’s stock price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.70 and last traded at $4.76. 57,861 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 61,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

Get First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $143.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.39.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 134.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Arnhold LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 143,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 58,288 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $724,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 852,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after buying an additional 481,400 shares during the period. 18.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCRD)

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.