Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) Trading 1.3% Higher

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CRDL) traded up 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.26 and last traded at C$3.23. 183,061 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 220,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.19.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ATB Capital cut their target price on Cardiol Therapeutics from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cardiol Therapeutics from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.63, a current ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.65. The firm has a market cap of C$137.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, an ultra-pure and high concentration cannabidiol oral formulation for the treatment of in hospitalized COVID-19 patients with a prior history of risk factors for CVD; and has completed phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myocarditis and other inflammatory heart disease.

