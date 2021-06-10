Trex (NYSE:TREX) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Trex (NYSE:TREX) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $295 million-305 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $278.06 million.

TREX traded down $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.82. 900,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,552. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.06. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.51 and a beta of 1.47.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Trex had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 33.59%. The firm had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trex will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TREX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Trex in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist raised Trex from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.72.

In other news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $215,968.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,819.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 8,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $923,798.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,703.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,004 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,210 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

