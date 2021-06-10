ReddCoin (RDD) Market Capitalization Hits $123.37 Million

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 9th. ReddCoin has a market cap of $123.37 million and $265,859.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,062.97 or 1.00069576 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00036840 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00010005 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.09 or 0.00961448 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.90 or 0.00372330 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $174.72 or 0.00471735 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009043 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00075216 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003955 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RDDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.