Pancake Bunny Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21.61 Million (BUNNY)

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. Pancake Bunny has a total market capitalization of $11.90 million and $21.61 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pancake Bunny coin can now be purchased for approximately $23.32 or 0.00062960 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Pancake Bunny has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00066962 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00024548 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.25 or 0.00891658 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00049482 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,264.70 or 0.08814647 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Profile

Pancake Bunny is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Pancake Bunny Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pancake Bunny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pancake Bunny using one of the exchanges listed above.

