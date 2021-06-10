NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on novel treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s novel lead candidate NB-01 is a drug candidate for diabetic neuropathic pain. NB-02 focuses on the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., is based in Northville, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

NRBO traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $3.20. The stock had a trading volume of 64,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,565. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $12.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.33. The company has a market cap of $70.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.63.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts forecast that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRBO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 1,213.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 16,225 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 219,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 10,482 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for coronavirus, neurodegenerative, and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include ANA001, an oral niclosamide formulation, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trial to treat patients with moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19); NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, an acute indication for COVID-19.

