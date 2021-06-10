Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 target price on the mining company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.87% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Anglo American PLC is a mining company. Its portfolio includes iron ore, manganese, metallurgical coal, copper, nickel, platinum and diamonds. The company operates primarily in Africa, Europe, North and South America, Asia and Australia. Anglo American PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

NGLOY has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anglo American presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

OTCMKTS NGLOY traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.15. 88,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,329. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $24.75. The company has a market cap of $60.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.36.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

