IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) Trading Up 1.5%

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) was up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.09 and last traded at $2.03. Approximately 462,426 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 480,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IMAC shares. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of IMAC from $3.10 to $2.35 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $51.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of -2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.76.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 million. IMAC had a negative net margin of 41.83% and a negative return on equity of 56.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that IMAC Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Matthew C. Wallis sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,751,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,802,710.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMAC in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in IMAC by 300.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20,069 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in IMAC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in IMAC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in IMAC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 28.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides orthopedic therapies through a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. Its outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

