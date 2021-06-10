Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $40 million-41 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $42.85 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaleyra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of Kaleyra stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $12.34. 410,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,125. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.25. The company has a market cap of $386.33 million, a PE ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 0.49. Kaleyra has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). Research analysts expect that Kaleyra will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Neil Miotto sold 6,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $77,406.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matteo Lodrini purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $116,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

