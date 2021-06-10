Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Big Rock Brewery Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRBMF)’s stock price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.04 and last traded at $5.04. 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

The firm has a market cap of $35.19 million, a PE ratio of -167.94 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.10.

Get Big Rock Brewery alerts:

Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Big Rock Brewery had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $7.91 million for the quarter.

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It offers a selection of beer, ciders, and RTD beverages under the Big Rock, Tree Brewing, Rock Creek Cider, Dukes Cider, AGD, Shaftbury, Bow Valley, and Cottage Springs brands.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Big Rock Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Rock Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.