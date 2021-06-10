Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) shares rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.80 and last traded at $4.73. Approximately 8,454 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 29,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Top Glove Co. Bhd. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.98.

Top Glove Corporation Bhd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, and trades in gloves and rubber goods in Malaysia. The company offers medical examination, surgical, vinyl, and nitrile gloves; concentrate latex, formers, chemicals and chemical compounds, rubber dental dams, exercise bands, condoms, and rubber related products; packaging materials, boxes, and cartons; and disposable and medical face masks, engineering parts and rubber glove machinery, functional fillers, healthcare products, and homecare and personal care products.

