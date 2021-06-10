Basic Attention Token (BAT) Price Down 15.2% This Week

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. In the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $1.03 billion and $201.55 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001865 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00067213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00024234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $330.31 or 0.00890839 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00049512 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,278.24 or 0.08841250 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

BAT is a coin. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,496,514,870 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars.

