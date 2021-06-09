Open Predict Token (OPT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1,235.00

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Open Predict Token has a market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $1,235.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Open Predict Token has traded down 60.7% against the US dollar. One Open Predict Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00002765 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00067157 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003956 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00024446 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $330.40 or 0.00889744 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00049536 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,289.90 or 0.08859373 BTC.

Open Predict Token Profile

Open Predict Token (CRYPTO:OPT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,478 coins. Open Predict Token’s official message board is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements . The official website for Open Predict Token is openpredict.io . Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Buying and Selling Open Predict Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Predict Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Predict Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Predict Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

