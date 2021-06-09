PutinCoin Achieves Market Cap of $220,837.97 (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. During the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. PutinCoin has a market capitalization of $220,837.97 and $92.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PutinCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,201.56 or 1.00180192 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00037148 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00010138 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00075422 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001019 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009066 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000130 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PutinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

