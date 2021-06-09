Insider Selling: Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) General Counsel Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 32,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brian Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00.

RLAY traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $34.70. The company had a trading volume of 434,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,654. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.36. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $26.44 and a one year high of $64.37.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RLAY. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 1,108.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.83.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

