Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CEO Daniel D. Burton Sells 62,984 Shares

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 62,984 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $3,491,832.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,665,401.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of HCAT traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.61. 368,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,055. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.61 and a 1-year high of $59.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.22.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.08% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,531,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,193,000 after purchasing an additional 308,836 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,939,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,425,000 after purchasing an additional 287,644 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 14.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,462,000 after purchasing an additional 246,103 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 83.3% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 506,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,670,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 490.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 225,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,564,000 after purchasing an additional 187,617 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Health Catalyst currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.27.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.