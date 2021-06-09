Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $65 million-71 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.25 million.

NYSE YALA traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $19.26. 1,127,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,392,687. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -963.00. Yalla Group has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $41.35.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.01 million. Equities analysts forecast that Yalla Group will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Yalla Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Yalla Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

