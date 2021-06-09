0x (ZRX) Trading Down 13% Over Last 7 Days

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. 0x has a market cap of $821.78 million and $113.41 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0x coin can now be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00002607 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 0x has traded 13% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00067399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003943 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00024507 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.70 or 0.00889421 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00049672 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,292.40 or 0.08828304 BTC.

About 0x

0x (ZRX) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 845,229,357 coins. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0x is 0x.org

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

Buying and Selling 0x

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

