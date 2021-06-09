RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $120 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $122.40 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RADA. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, RADA Electronic Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.20.

RADA Electronic Industries stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.21. 239,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,884. The company has a market cap of $549.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.38 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.27. RADA Electronic Industries has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $14.80.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.37 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

