Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces and markets a range of formulated chemical specialty products for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications and, in addition, offers and markets chemical management services (CMS). The Company operates in three segments: Metalworking process chemicals, Coatings and Other chemical products. The Metalworking process chemicals segment includes industrial process fluids for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. Coatings segment includes temporary and permanent coatings for metal and concrete products and chemical milling maskants. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

NYSE:KWR traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,113. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $239.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.23 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Quaker Chemical has a 1 year low of $167.47 and a 1 year high of $301.99.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $429.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.67 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quaker Chemical will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.42, for a total transaction of $3,546,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,166,615.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Will sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total transaction of $65,528.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,666.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $4,618,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,165,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

