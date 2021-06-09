Zacks Investment Research Lowers MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) to Sell

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MongoDB, Inc. provides general purpose database platform. Its products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Enterprise for OEM, MongoDB Professional, MongoDB Stitch, MongoDB Atlas, Development Support, Ops Manager, Cloud Manager, Compass, Connector for business intelligence, and Connector for Spark. The company serves financial services, government, healthcare, media and entertainment, retail, technology and telecommunications industries. MongoDB, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MongoDB from $409.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.25.

NASDAQ MDB traded up $9.96 on Wednesday, hitting $330.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,194,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,390. The business has a 50-day moving average of $291.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $186.27 and a 52-week high of $428.96. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.65 and a beta of 0.73.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1,062.47% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 3,988 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.95, for a total transaction of $1,228,104.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,081,491.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,641 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 351,720 shares of company stock valued at $101,587,018 in the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 39.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

