Guider (GDR) Market Cap Tops $11,906.71

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Guider coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Guider has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar. Guider has a total market cap of $11,906.71 and $44.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Guider Profile

Guider (GDR) is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d . Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Guider Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guider should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Guider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

