DAD Price Down 5.9% Over Last 7 Days (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 9th. DAD has a market cap of $61.14 million and approximately $326,841.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAD coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000449 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DAD has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DAD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00067513 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003967 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00024702 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $333.31 or 0.00891633 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00049734 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,294.12 or 0.08811964 BTC.

About DAD

DAD is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,533,968 coins. DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official website is dad.one . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

Buying and Selling DAD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DADUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.