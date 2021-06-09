Analyzing Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) & Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN)

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) and Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Advent Technologies alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Advent Technologies and Spectrum Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advent Technologies 1 1 1 0 2.00 Spectrum Brands 0 1 5 0 2.83

Advent Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 76.27%. Spectrum Brands has a consensus price target of $87.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.47%. Given Advent Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Advent Technologies is more favorable than Spectrum Brands.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Advent Technologies and Spectrum Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advent Technologies $880,000.00 554.84 -$100.21 million ($0.09) -117.67 Spectrum Brands $3.96 billion 0.93 $97.80 million $4.10 21.12

Spectrum Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Advent Technologies. Advent Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spectrum Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.9% of Advent Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of Spectrum Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of Advent Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Spectrum Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Advent Technologies and Spectrum Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advent Technologies N/A -109.07% -75.07% Spectrum Brands 6.72% 20.92% 5.81%

Summary

Spectrum Brands beats Advent Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Advent Technologies Company Profile

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc., an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles the critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems. The company offers HT-PEM (high-temperature proton exchange membrane) fuel cells, HT-PEM based membrane electrode assemblies, flow battery membranes, organic photovoltaics, and ultracells. It serves stationary power, portable power, automotive, aviation, energy storage, and sensor markets. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand. Its Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands. The company's Global Pet Care segment provides rawhide chewing, dog and cat clean-up and food, training, health and grooming, small animal food and care, and rawhide-free products under the 8IN1 (8-in-1), Dingo, Nature's Miracle, Wild Harvest, Littermaid, Jungle, Excel, FURminator, IAMS, Eukanuba, Healthy-Hide, DreamBone, SmartBones, ProSense, Perfect Coat, eCOTRITION, Birdola, and Digest-eeze brands. This segment also offers aquarium kits, stand-alone tanks, and aquatics equipment and consumables under the Tetra, Marineland, Whisper, Instant Ocean, GloFish, OmegaOne, and OmegaSea brands. Its Home and Garden segment provides outdoor insect and weed control solutions, and animal repellents under the Spectracide, Garden Safe, Liquid Fence, and EcoLogic brands; household pest control solutions under the Hot Shot, Black Flag, Real-Kill, Ultra Kill, The Ant Trap, and Rid-A-Bug brand names; and personal-use pesticides and insect repellent products under the Cutter and Repel brands. The company sells its products through retailers, e-commerce and online retailers, wholesalers and distributors, construction companies, and original equipment manufacturers. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Middleton, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.