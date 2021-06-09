Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.65 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) will announce earnings per share of $2.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.57. Eagle Bulk Shipping reported earnings of ($1.96) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 235.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full-year earnings of $8.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $9.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $11.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $69.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.45 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%.

Several analysts have issued reports on EGLE shares. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 40,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $1,584,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $40,317.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,748.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 337,490 shares of company stock worth $12,554,765 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,150,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 337.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EGLE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.24. The stock had a trading volume of 265,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,100. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $51.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $593.00 million, a PE ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.36.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

