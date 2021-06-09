Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.85-5.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.015-1.050 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $968.86 million.Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.850-5.150 EPS.

NYSE OXM traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.10. 114,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,242. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.67. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $37.89 and a fifty-two week high of $98.40.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $221.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.02 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently -81.77%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OXM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $75.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.50.

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $426,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,327. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

