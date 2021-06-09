megaBONK Hits Market Capitalization of $361,710.56 (MBONK)

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. megaBONK has a market cap of $361,710.56 and $8,447.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, megaBONK has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One megaBONK coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About megaBONK

megaBONK is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling megaBONK

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire megaBONK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy megaBONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

