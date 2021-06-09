Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $246 million-253 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $250.34 million.

VITL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vital Farms from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:VITL traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $23.05. The company had a trading volume of 814,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,890. Vital Farms has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $43.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.40. The stock has a market cap of $921.19 million and a PE ratio of 88.66.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.59%.

In related news, COO Jason Dale sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $705,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,246 shares in the company, valued at $712,189.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 30,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $674,544.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,410 shares of company stock worth $5,192,885 over the last quarter.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

