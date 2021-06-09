Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $137.20 million-138.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $131.66 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mimecast from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mimecast from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,320. Mimecast has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $59.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.05.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Mimecast had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $133.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mimecast will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $300,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $1,449,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 905,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,500,688.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 234,500 shares of company stock worth $10,545,990. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

