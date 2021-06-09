Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.33 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) to report $56.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.00 million. Horizon Bancorp posted sales of $54.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full year sales of $230.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $226.50 million to $238.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $241.03 million, with estimates ranging from $232.10 million to $249.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 29.41%. The business had revenue of $56.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.53 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ HBNC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.19. 90,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,374. Horizon Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $20.17. The firm has a market cap of $799.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.99%.

In related news, President James D. Neff sold 12,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $254,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 217,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,966.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President James D. Neff sold 54,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $1,095,047.25. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 164,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,041.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBNC. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $21,146,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,355,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,343,000 after purchasing an additional 390,665 shares in the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $6,104,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 196.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 88,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,115,000 after purchasing an additional 59,868 shares in the last quarter. 53.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

