Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $222.20 Million

Equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) will post sales of $222.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $224.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $220.63 million. Guidewire Software reported sales of $243.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full year sales of $734.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $731.48 million to $738.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $771.29 million, with estimates ranging from $765.60 million to $776.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Guidewire Software from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

NYSE:GWRE traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.56. The stock had a trading volume of 599,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,597. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -332.99 and a beta of 1.30. Guidewire Software has a 1-year low of $91.76 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In other news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 5,273 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total transaction of $537,529.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,362,867.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $189,338.97. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,497.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,312 shares of company stock worth $2,008,962. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 4.7% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 10,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

