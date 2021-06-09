Tellor (TRB) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $76.08 Million

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Tellor has a market capitalization of $95.26 million and $76.08 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tellor has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tellor coin can now be purchased for $56.29 or 0.00152388 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tellor alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00067695 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00025054 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003982 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $331.68 or 0.00897982 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00049099 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,260.03 or 0.08826224 BTC.

About Tellor

Tellor (TRB) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,771,544 coins and its circulating supply is 1,692,396 coins. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official website is tellor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TRBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Tellor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tellor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.