WeTrust Tops One Day Trading Volume of $97.00 (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One WeTrust coin can now be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. WeTrust has a total market capitalization of $759,574.22 and approximately $97.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WeTrust has traded 34.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00067695 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00025054 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003982 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $331.68 or 0.00897982 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00049099 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,260.03 or 0.08826224 BTC.

WeTrust Profile

WeTrust is a coin. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

Buying and Selling WeTrust

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

