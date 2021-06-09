Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $387.67 Million

Equities analysts expect that Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) will post sales of $387.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $392.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $380.00 million. Forward Air posted sales of $281.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Forward Air.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $362.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.37 million.

FWRD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Forward Air presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

NASDAQ:FWRD traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.11. The stock had a trading volume of 111,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Forward Air has a 1-year low of $46.23 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.12 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In related news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 5,000 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $477,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,175,013.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kyle R. Mitchin sold 8,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $841,145.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,966.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,356,288. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Forward Air by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Forward Air by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 3.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forward Air (FWRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.