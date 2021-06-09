Zacks: Analysts Expect Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $285.30 Million

Brokerages expect Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) to report sales of $285.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Globant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $283.60 million to $290.50 million. Globant posted sales of $182.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 56.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globant will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Globant.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.64 million. Globant had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Grupo Santander started coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.10.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.87. The company had a trading volume of 121,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,966. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.98. Globant has a one year low of $130.92 and a one year high of $244.72.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globant by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 378.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Globant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

