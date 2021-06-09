Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $104.88 Million

Analysts expect Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) to report sales of $104.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $106.50 million and the lowest is $103.26 million. Hallmark Financial Services posted sales of $129.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full-year sales of $421.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $416.07 million to $427.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $426.99 million, with estimates ranging from $416.98 million to $437.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $107.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.95 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 29.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HALL traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.69. The stock had a trading volume of 176,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,613. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.43. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $5.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. It operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

