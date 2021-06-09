$71.35 Million in Sales Expected for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) to announce $71.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.69 million and the highest estimate coming in at $72.40 million. Amicus Therapeutics reported sales of $62.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $306.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $305.35 million to $307.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $428.22 million, with estimates ranging from $369.90 million to $487.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Amicus Therapeutics.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.85% and a negative net margin of 95.05%. The firm had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.76 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FOLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of FOLD stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,548,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,497,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $25.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.61.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $79,047.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 829,024 shares in the company, valued at $8,530,656.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $102,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 31,605 shares of company stock worth $278,868 and have sold 145,407 shares worth $1,483,649. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 20.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.