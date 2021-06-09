Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Horace Mann Educators Corporation is a multiline insurance holding company that targets the US educator market. The company and its subsidiaries, Horace Mann Insurance Co., Teachers Insurance Co., Horace Mann Life Insurance Co., and Allegiance Insurance Co., provide retirement annuities, automobile insurance, homeowners insurance, and life insurance to elementary and secondary teachers, administrators, and education support personnel in public and private schools. The company also offers group life and health insurance to school districts. “

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

HMN traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $38.42. The company had a trading volume of 147,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.43. Horace Mann Educators has a 12-month low of $32.35 and a 12-month high of $44.74.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.27 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $141,952.47. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $43,329.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,203 shares of company stock valued at $355,503 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 49.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 900.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 99.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

