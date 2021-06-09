Analysts Expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.83 Billion

Brokerages expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to post sales of $10.83 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.49 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries reported sales of $5.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full year sales of $40.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.20 billion to $43.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $38.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.74 billion to $42.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow LyondellBasell Industries.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.68.

In related news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,783 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $928,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 741.5% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 9,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.05. 1,849,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,645,346. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $60.04 and a 12-month high of $118.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 80.57%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.