$335.47 Million in Sales Expected for Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) to post $335.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Vonage’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $338.69 million and the lowest is $333.46 million. Vonage reported sales of $310.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vonage will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vonage.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VG shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Summit Insights restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Vonage in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of VG stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.30. 1,643,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,976,347. Vonage has a twelve month low of $8.93 and a twelve month high of $15.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VG. Jana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage in the first quarter worth $68,597,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter worth $48,739,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage in the first quarter worth $36,582,000. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vonage by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,269,000 after buying an additional 2,020,873 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vonage by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,491,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,955,000 after buying an additional 1,002,239 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

