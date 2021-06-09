Zacks: Analysts Expect Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.46 Billion

Equities analysts expect Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) to post $3.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.45 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide posted sales of $3.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full-year sales of $13.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.92 billion to $13.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $14.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.37 billion to $14.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Otis Worldwide.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on OTIS. HSBC raised Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

NYSE OTIS traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $80.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,944,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,513. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.62. Otis Worldwide has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $81.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In related news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Otis Worldwide (OTIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.