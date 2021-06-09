Brokerages Expect Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $513.92 Million

Brokerages predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) will report sales of $513.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $598.75 million and the lowest is $455.00 million. Healthpeak Properties reported sales of $588.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full-year sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 13.47%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

PEAK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.23.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $159,737.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Motco grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 0.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 22.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEAK stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.61. 2,395,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,421,659. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 67.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.70. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $34.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

