Bela Price Down 54.8% This Week (BELA)

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded down 48.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. During the last seven days, Bela has traded 54.8% lower against the dollar. Bela has a market capitalization of $90,972.67 and $14.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bela coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.06 or 0.00463636 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006583 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00012096 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000217 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Bela Coin Profile

Bela is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 55,132,709 coins and its circulating supply is 48,986,325 coins. Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin . The official website for Bela is livebela.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bela is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Bela platform. BELA token can be earned by participating in the social media ecosystem, either by posting or liking photos of other users. “

Bela Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bela should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bela using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

