Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.27 Million

Analysts expect that Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) will post $2.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.13 million and the highest is $2.40 million. Profound Medical reported sales of $1.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 120.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full-year sales of $14.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.21 million to $15.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $33.57 million, with estimates ranging from $25.74 million to $37.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Profound Medical.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 385.73% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. The company had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Leede Jones Gab restated a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medical in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James set a $36.00 target price on shares of Profound Medical and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Profound Medical from $28.25 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of Profound Medical stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,467. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.75. Profound Medical has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $28.97. The stock has a market cap of $376.42 million, a PE ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Profound Medical by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 8,893 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in Profound Medical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 845,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,032,000 after buying an additional 20,477 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its position in Profound Medical by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 61,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Profound Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in Profound Medical by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,297,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,138,000 after buying an additional 602,797 shares during the period. 47.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

