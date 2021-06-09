Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.000-6.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.17 billion-4.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.59 billion.Intuit also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.320-9.370 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $3.07 on Wednesday, hitting $468.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 914,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,584. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $419.43. Intuit has a 1 year low of $274.19 and a 1 year high of $470.61. The stock has a market cap of $127.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.04, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $465.71.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 437 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $190,623.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 627 shares in the company, valued at $273,503.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $180,590.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,170.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,912 shares of company stock worth $72,890,386 over the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

