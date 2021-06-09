Analysts Anticipate First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $129.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) will report sales of $129.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for First Merchants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $121.60 million to $135.00 million. First Merchants posted sales of $119.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full year sales of $514.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $487.10 million to $531.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $511.73 million, with estimates ranging from $496.30 million to $519.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Merchants.

Get First Merchants alerts:

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $124.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.87 million.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on First Merchants from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

In related news, Director Michael C. Marhenke sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Becher sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $50,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,190 shares of company stock valued at $867,606. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in First Merchants in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 584,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,167,000 after purchasing an additional 44,650 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 704,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,766,000 after purchasing an additional 58,770 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,010,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,006,000 after purchasing an additional 253,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. 73.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRME traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.53. The company had a trading volume of 198,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. First Merchants has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $50.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.34%.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Merchants (FRME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.