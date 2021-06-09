eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.190-0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $77.30 million-77.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.34 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EGAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eGain from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.40.

eGain stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.65. 113,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,000. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.20 million, a PE ratio of 48.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.30. eGain has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $20.88.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 million. eGain had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 9.16%. Research analysts forecast that eGain will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $51,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,135.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $101,270 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

