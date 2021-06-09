Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $600 million-600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $503.18 million.Upstart also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $0.220-0.260 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UPST. Barclays raised their price objective on Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upstart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Bank of America raised Upstart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.11.

Shares of Upstart stock traded down $9.58 on Wednesday, reaching $152.43. 4,163,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,773,267. Upstart has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $191.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.47.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $121.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Upstart will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

